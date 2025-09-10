Prince Harry praised for staying 'grounded' despite royal status

Prince Harry may have been born into royalty, but those who’ve met him say he’s a humble person.
Despite the royal spotlight, the Duke of Sussex earned praise for staying “grounded” during his engagement with common public.
King Charles’ estranged son is on a brief visit to the UK for his charity.
On Tuesday, Harry met with some of the young artists, as well as CRS CEO Trevor Rose, during his visit in Nottingham.
The CEO praised the duke during a chat with PEOPLE. He said, “I mean, it's fun and jokes the whole way. The balance is about giving the kids the incentive, giving them the belief, [then] when we have a meeting, he wants to know how best can he do to support us.”
Trevor added, "He loves the young people, man, you can see that he's got that drive. He’s got that drive to just help younger people, and especially through arts and crafts. That's why he's here."
Harry also praised CRS organisation for playing an “essential” role in the community.
He told reporters, “The incredible work being done by grassroots organizations like CRS and Epic Partners is not only inspiring — it’s essential. We’re grateful for the support of BBC Children in Need .”
The Duke of Sussex concluded his Nottingham visit by announcing a personal $1.5 million donation to Children In Need.