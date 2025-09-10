Meghan Markle imagined herself as ‘Disney Princess’ after wedding Prince Harry

Meghan Markle believed marrying Prince Harry would give her a fairytale life as a “Disney princess.”
As per Radaronline, a Grant Harrold, who served as a butler for King Charles, said that the Duchess of Sussex did not easily adapt the strict guidelines, which is followed by royal family members and she soon became weary of the less-than-glamorous realities of the role.
He also accused Meghan of sparking Harry’s resentment toward Charles and William after her own rude awakening to royal life.
Grant said, "I think the problem with Meghan is that she went into the organisation and she assumed that after watching all the Disney princesses that she thought it was going to be like that.”
The royal butler added, "When you join the royal family, you are given rules and protocols to follow."
His claims are similar to royal author Tom Bower, who has publicly alleged the Duchess of Sussex used Harry's status to "woo Hollywood elites".
Their differing outlooks were highlighted at the 2018 wedding, when Meghan filled seats with Hollywood celebrities rather than family members.
Harrold is the author of the new book The Royal Butler, to be released on September 23, which chronicles life in the palace as well as the moment Harry met Meghan in July 2016.
After stepping back to the U.K. for the U.S. in 2020, and renouncing themselves from Royal duties, Harry slammed the royal family in both his memoir Spare and his Netflix series alongside Meghan.