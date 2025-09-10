Meghan Markle reacts to Prince Harry's cute antics with young fan in UK

Meghan Markle can't get enough of her husband Prince Harry's cuteness in the UK.
The Duchess of Sussex, who did not join Harry on his solo four-day trip to his homeland, showed support for the Duke from afar.
Meghan turned to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, September 9, to repost a TikTok video of the 40-year-old Prince pretending to fence with a 9-year-old girl, Gwen Foster.
In the video, The Duke of Sussex and the patient of spina bifida and hydrocephalus, who was sitting on a wheelchair could be seen fencing playfully with yellow balloon swords.T
he former Suits actress expressed her thoughts by using a double heart sticker on the video.
The most talked about video of Harry was filmed on Duke's first day of the UK visit on September 8, during WellChild Awards 2025 ceremony.
On the same day, Harry reportedly paid a secret visit to the grave of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to mark her third death anniversary.
Prince Harry is speculated to have a meeting with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles during this trip, whom he met in February 2024, when the monarch was diagnosed with the disease.