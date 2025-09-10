Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz take big step amid relationship buzz

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are wasting no time moving their romance forward — the pair have reportedly begun meeting each other’s inner circles, just hours after the singer was introduced to her rock icon father.
The One Direction alum and the Big Little Lies star seemed to take things up a notch Saturday, stepping out in New York with a blended group of friends at Wolfgang Puck’s Cut restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel.
Onlookers said the couple looked relaxed and in high spirits over dinner and drinks.
It was a day of introductions for Styles, who held hands with Kravitz, 36, after meeting her father, rock legend Lenny, at Italian spot Sant Ambroeus earlier.
Later, the couple dined at Wolfgang Puck’s upscale Cut restaurant, known for its MICHELIN-star steaks.
“They’re with a group of friends,” an insider told Page Six of their night out, adding, “Cocktails, having a good time!”
An insiders added, “It's so hard to date as a celebrity... Harry wouldn't have gone public with Zoë if it wasn't anything…”
The tipster revealed, “It's very new and fresh and they're just having fun. Harry doesn't label this stuff. This is the happiest Harry has ever been, he's just having a great time.”
Last week, Styles was seen walking with Kravitz in Brooklyn suburb Williamsburg amid the buzz reports about their romance.
They ignited romance rumours after they were spotted walking together down a street in Rome.