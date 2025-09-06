Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz are having 'great time' amid budding romance  

Harry Styles is reportedly enjoying being with his new flame, Zoë Kravitz!
The former One Direction singer, who plans to release new music next year, is taking things rapidly with the Batman starlet.
Shortly after their new appearance in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, this week, an insider who worked closely with Styles revealed the couple's plans.
The tipster said he, "Feel like they’ve gone from 0-60, it’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything."
"(But) it’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun, Harry doesn’t label this stuff," the source further noted.
The insider additionally predicted that the Night Changes crooner "is the happiest" since he began sparking romance rumours with Kravitz last month.
"He wants to be as normal as possible. He would walk around Brooklyn all day [incognito] if he could, but that’s not the lifestyle he leads," the tipster opened up.
This report comes after the new couple of Tinseltown pictured strolling down the street in Brooklyn earlier this week.
During their joint appearance in Williamsburg, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles, who have been making the headlines due to their ongoing romance, were seen walking arm-in-arm.
As of now, the two have not publicly confirmed their romance.