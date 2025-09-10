Prince William, Kate Middleton fortify $21M home over safety concerns

Prince William and Kate Middleton are stepping up security at their “forever” home, adding major upgrades amid growing concerns over privacy and the safety of their young family.
As per Mirror, a source shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly made major security upgrades to their new “forever” home in Windsor Great Park, England.
The future King and Queen of Britain are enhancing seclusion at their eight-bedroom home by planting trees, installing hedgerows, and putting up fences.
The outlet disclosed that painters and interior designers also took the duty of decorating inside with the left side of the property now obscured by scaffolding.
It is revealed that the redacted planning applications were submitted to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council in June.
A month later, planners signed off on modest upgrades to the home, including replacement windows, new doors, and refreshed ceilings and floors.
The reports revealed that the royal couple are also looking for new furniture for the estate, where they and their three kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, will move into by December.
The couple will reportedly fund the $21 million home’s renovations themselves and pay market rent.
Back in July, it was reported that Kate and William were ready to move on from Adelaide Cottage because they had “outgrown” the home.