Prince Harry finally meets King Charles after months long separation

Prince Harry has reunited with King Charles for the first time in 18 months, marking a highly anticipated meeting between the estranged father and son.
According to PEOPLE, on September 10, the Duke of Sussex was spotted, arriving by car to Clarence House, the King's London residence, around 5:20 p.m. local time.
Prince Harry travelled to the U.K. on September 8 to support some of his key charities events.
He marked his homecoming by paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her third anniversary of her passing, then joined the WellChild Awards.
A day later, he traveled to Nottingham, about 130 miles from London, to champion youth programs.
On Wednesday, Harry and King Charles were both in London as the Duke visited Imperial College London's Centre for Blast Injury Studies.
On the other hand, the King was spotted boarding a plane from Scotland, where he was spending time at Balmoral Castle in past weeks.
The reunion was considered as a major move in an effort of reconciliation between father and son.
Previously, sources told PEOPLE that King Charles ignored Harry’s calls and messages, though Harry told the BBC in May he hoped for a “reconciliation.”
Notably, Prince Harry has travelled to the U.K. several times over the last 18 months, but his trips have not included meetings with his royal family members.