Selena Gomez spills beans on Benny Blanco love after Justin Bieber split

Selena Gomez admitted that boyfriend Benny Blanco “would not have liked” her five years ago, reflecting on the personal struggles she faced while healing from her split with Justin Bieber.
Speaking with Allure, the Only Murder In The Building star opened up about her personal transformation, as she said, “I don't think I would have been remotely mature enough.”
After parting ways with Justin Bieber in March 2018, Gomez found herself in a different mindset, while he surprised many by wedding Hailey shortly after.
“It's weird to think that only five years ago I wouldn't have been in the right place, but I've learned so many lessons [since then] that led me to being the best partner I could be for Benny,” said the Rare Beauty founder.
The Calm Down singer went on to explain, “And I believe the same with him.”
Gomez also added, “He'll say, 'Gosh, why did we waste so much time?' And I always say, 'You wouldn't have liked me back then.' I was all over the place.”
The Single Soon singer is among the most famous faces in the world, but her fiancé provides the balance that keeps her grounded.
Gomez told the outlet, “I appreciate his heart, his kindness, his quirks … He's one of the most grounding people in my life, and he makes me feel very normal.”
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez started dating in 2023 and they announced their engagement in December 2024.