Prince William shares emotional video after King Charles, Harry meeting

Prince William released an emotional video message just hours after King Charles reunited with Prince Harry.
Kensington Palace took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an emotional video after the Duke of Sussex and the British Monarch’s 45 minutes meeting at Clarence House.
The shared video showed the Prince of Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to mark a Suicide Prevention Day in Wales.
A video shared along with a heartbreaking caption, noting, “Incredibly moving to hear Jac Lewis’s story and see how his family and teammates turned grief into action, creating vital mental health support across communities in Wales.”
It added, “Grateful to everyone whose courage and compassion drive this work, and proud to see The Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme helping transform loss into hope.”
The palace also shared the glimpses of Prince William’s emotional meeting along with a caption, “Thank you to the Jac Lewis Foundation, Jac’s family, friends and everyone involved in such a meaningful charity. Your work to provide rapid mental health support and wellbeing services across Wales is truly inspiring.”
It continued, “It was an honour to witness the incredible impact of your initiatives, from the new mental health hub at Cardiff Principality Stadium to the ongoing support for families bereaved by suicide. The dedication of everyone involved, and the way sport is being used to strengthen communities and mental health awareness is nothing short of remarkable.”
Notably, this emotional meeting came after Prince Harry has reunited with King Charles for the first time in 19 months.
After the meeting, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had a private tea at Clarence House with the Duke of Sussex.