Prince Harry receives special message for Meghan in UK before King Charles reunion

A royal enthusiast took Prince Harry by surprise with a special message for Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Sussex, who returned to the UK earlier this week on a four-day trip appeared in good spirit during a royal engagement on the third day of his visit.
In a video shared by Hello Magazine, Harry was seen stepping out from Sir Michael Uren Hub before he was stopped by the crowd gathered outside to greet the Duke.
Harry who was headed towards his car stopped to shake hands and take selfies with the locals, as some of them screamed, "thank you so much, we love you Harry".
A few from the crowd also chanted "We love Meghan" which brought a smile on his face before he got into his car and left.
This appearance came just hours before the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reunited with his father at Clarence House London.
Harry reunited with his dad after nearly 20 months as he last visited his dad in 2024 when the monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer.