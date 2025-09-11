Sabrina Carpenter channels Cher in vintage gown 50 years later

Sabrina Carpenter channeled music royalty as she honored Cher, stepping out in a vintage Bob Mackie gown famously worn by the icon 50 years ago.
The Please Please Please singer made an appearance at her MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City on Sunday.
She rocked a vintage Bob Mackie frock that Cher famously wore 50 years ago.
Designed with a sleek black bodysuit, the outfit was finished with eye-catching pink and blue fringe and rhinestone embellishments.
The archival Mackie frock fit perfectly with her VMAs after-party theme, which was Studio54-inspired.
Her gown was originally designed for the 79-year-old icon and made its debut during her April 1975 Cher Show duet of Shame, Shame, Shame with Tina Turner.
The vintage Mackie piece was a flawless match for Carpenter's Studio 54–inspired VMAs after-party look.
Carpenter exuded her confidence in Cher's original dress as she made her way into the soiree with her security guards in tow.
The Espresso singer paired it with sky-high silver chrome heels, which added several inches to her petite 5 foot frame.
For her makeup, Carpenter showcased her glamorous look with bold lower lashes and a vibrant pink lip.
At the 2025 MTV VMAs, Sabrina Carpenter also paid tribute to Britney Spears, stripping down to a bedazzled bra and dancing in the “rain” during her debut TV performance of Tears, a nod to Spears’ 2001 Dream Within a Dream tour.