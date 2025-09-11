Princess Victoria, Prince Haakon team up to solidify Swedish-Norwegian ties

Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Haakon have joined forces for a meaningful cause.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, September 10, the Swedish Royal Family shared an update about the future Queen’s latest engagement, reporting that she visited the Swedish-Norwegian border.
During her visit to the border, the King Carl XVI Gustaf’s daughter met the Norwegian Crown Prince to inaugurate a special joint project to strengthen the peaceful relationship between both countries.
“In the middle of the national border, the Crown Princess met the Crown Prince of Norway today to inaugurate together the new Swedish-Norwegian Eda-Eidskog police station. At the station, Swedish and Norwegian police work side by side,” shared the Royals.
They continued, “During the visit to the border, the two heirs also visited the large monument of peace that was erected on the site in 1914, to mark the then hundred-year-old peace between the brotherly people.”
It was also shared that the heirs to the Swedish and Norwegian thrones concluded their day by visiting the homes of two Norwegian-Swedish families who live on the border and live, work, and go to school in both countries.
The post also featured a carousel of delightful photos from the meeting, showing Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Haakon warmly greeting each other.