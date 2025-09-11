Kate Middleton’s upcoming joint engagement with Melania Trump revealed

Princess Kate is set to team up with First Lady Melania Trump in the coming days.
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, along with his wife are scheduled to be hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla in the UK during their upcoming visit on September 17, 2025.
For the visit, the US presidential couple will arrive in the United Kingdom on the evening of September 16, and on their second day of the two-day State Visit, the First Lady will be joining Kate Middleton for an exciting joint engagement.
On Wednesday, September 10, GB News reported that Kate and Prince William will be greeting Trump and Melania on the grounds of Windsor Castle before their meeting with the monarch and Queen.
The following day, September 18, Donald Trump is scheduled to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers.
Meanwhile, Melania Trump will step out with the future Queen of the United Kingdom for a tour of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle.
After their tour, Kate and Melania will visit Frogmore Gardens for their meeting with the Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, and the members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme.
Shortly after their joint visits, Melania Trump will reunite with her husband at Chequers for the rest of the day’s programme.
Notably, this will mark Melania and Donald Trump’s second State Visit to the UK, with their first being in 2019 when they were hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.