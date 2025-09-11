Tom Holland proudly hails major milestone as his ‘brand-new identity’

Tom Holland is truly proud of his major achievement!
During his appearance on Esquire this week, the Spider-Man star joyfully opened up about his huge sobriety milestone, revealing that it’s been nearly three and a half years since he quit drinking alcohol.
The 29-year-old English star regarded the accomplishment as his “brand-new identity,” saying, “It feels amazing. A little bit like a brand-new identity almost.”
Notably, Holland, who became sober in January 2022, launched his own non-alcoholic beer brand Bero in 2023 after noticing a lack of quality non-alcoholic drinking options in social settings.
Speaking about his beer business, the actor shared that it’s “going really well.”
“I’m really proud of it. Every day we’re making big steps in the right direction, and we’re growing every day—thinking of new ways to innovate and coming up with new ideas for products,” said The Odyssey actor.
He continued, “We have some exciting stuff that we’re developing for the winter of this year and the summer of next year, which I’m really excited about, it’s an ever-changing, ever-growing process.”
For the unversed, Tom Holland’s journey to become sober began back in 2022 when he participated in Dry January, pledging to abstain from alcohol for just a month.
However, after not having alcoholic beverages for a month, the actor decided to keep going as he realized that alcohol had more control over his life than he wanted.