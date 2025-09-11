Prince Harry shares joyful update after anticipated reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry shared a big update after his delightful reunion with King Charles.
On Wednesday, September 10, the Duke of Sussex met his father for the first time in over 19 months at Clarence House in London, marking a joyful moment for the dad-son duo.
After his meeting with the British monarch, the Spare author was spotted leaving for the reception of an event linked to the Invictus Games – which he launched in 2014 as a tournament for injured military personnel and veterans.
During the event at The Gherkin in London, the Prince was asked about Charles’s health, to which he joyfully replied, “Yes, he’s great, thank you.”
Moreover, Harry was seen smiling and upbeat as he interacted with sponsors and government ministers before delivering a speech on the next decade of his Invictus movement.
Prince Harry’s highly anticipated royal reunion with King Charles came over four month after the Duke gave a bombshell interview to the BBC in May, publicly expressing hopes of a reconciliation with the Royal Family.
"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious," stated the Duke of Sussex.
Expressing concern for his cancer-stricken father’s health, he noted, "I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."
Prince Harry’s four-day UK trip is set to conclude today, September 11, 2025.