Prince Harry announced joyful news just hours before King Charles reunion

Prince Harry has announced a delightful news, just hours before meeting his cancer-stricken father King Charles III.
On Wednesday, September 10, the Duke of Sussex announced a donation of nearly £370,000 to projects that support injured children from Gaza and Ukraine through his foundation.
As per GB News, the full amount of his donation is $500,000 (£368,894.79).
Harry said in an official statement, "No single organisation can solve this alone. Gaza now has the highest density of child amputees in the world and in history.”
Meghan Markle’s husband added, "It takes partnerships across government, science, medicine, humanitarian response and advocacy to ensure children survive and can recover after blast injuries.”
His generous donation was given in form of three grants from Archewell Foundation. T
The first grant of $200,000 (£147,584) was given to the World Health Organisation. The second donation of $150,000 (£110,711) amount was delivered to the Save the Children charity for their ongoing humanitarian support in Gaza.
Meanwhile, the third grant of $150,000 (£110,711) was awarded to the Centre of Blast Injury Studies.
Harry’s thoughtful gesture comes a few hours before he met Charles at Clarence House on Wednesday.