Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson quash split rumors with cozy outing

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson are squashing split rumors one again!
Last month, The Sun reported that the 29-year-old actress had joined exclusive celebrity dating app Raya to find new love, hinting at her split with the British aristocrat.
However, the pair has now crushed the speculations as they stepped out together to attend the launch of his family estate's new cookbook, Seasons: A Taste of Cowdray in London on Wednesday, September 10.
For the event, Tuner slipped into an elegant ensemble consisting of a smart yellow shirt which she paired with black trousers.
The Game of Thrones actress added a few more inches to her already tall frame with stiletto heels as she wrapped an arm around Peregrine and.
Meanwhile, the eldest son and heir of Michael Pearson looked dapper in black crew-neck sweater which wore over a white collared shirt and paired with black tailored trousers.
Turner and Pearson appeared in high spirits as they cozied up for a series of snaps at the event.
Sophie Turner began dating Peregrine Pearson in 2023 after she returned to England following her high-profile divorce with singer Joe Jonas.
The Joan actress, who is co-parenting her daughters Willa and Delphine with Joe, was previously seen with Pearson at Glastonbury in June.