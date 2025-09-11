King Charles, Prince Harry enjoyed special drink during first meeting in months

King Charles and Prince Harry shared a private moment over a special drink during their first meeting in 18 months.
On Wednesday, September 10, the Duke of Sussex was seen driving through the gates of Clarence House, the King's London residence during the third day of his UK trip.
Now, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry met with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, at the four-story mansion not far from Buckingham Palace.
The palace also revealed that the 76-year-old monarch bonded with his youngest son over a cup of tea, a gesture long seen as a symbol of hospitality and warmth in royal tradition.
Less than an hour later, the duke was seen leaving as he ducked down in the car enroute to an evening event for his Invictus Games, which supports injured and sick service members and veterans.
Prince Harry and King Charles last met in February 2024, when the duke flew to London after receiving news about his father's cancer.
At the time, the duo spent about 45 minutes before King Charles flew to his Sandringham country estate to recuperate from his treatment.
The father-son meeting represents an important step toward repairing their relationship after a period of tension.
Prince Harry is set to fly back to California on Thursday, September 11, after attending a small event for the Diana Awards.