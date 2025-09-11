Prince Harry reveals future plans in first statement after seeing King Charles

Prince Harry delivered an emotional speech shortly after meeting his father King Charles.
On Wednesday, September 10, The Duke of Sussex attended an intimate gathering held by The Invictus Games Foundation following his highly anticipated arrival at Clarence House to see his cancer-stricken dad.
Addressing to the guests waiting at the venue for the 40-year-old royal, Harry cheekily accepted that the meeting is already late as he was his father.
After the candid chat with the guests Harry began his speech, "It's wonderful to be here with you tonight and I do want to begin with a heartfelt thank you."
"Many of you have been supporters of the Invictus Games Foundation from its earliest days, while others are joining this community for the first time," he added.
The father of two went on to share, "To all of you, welcome, and thank you for believing in what we do and how we do it."
Harry's speech took a serious turn when he reflected on the ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world, claiming that "The Invictus community stands as a direct challenge to that. We prove that unity is not just possible, but formidable."
"That the bonds of courage, respect and humanity are stronger than the divisions of politics, background, or nationality," he added.
"Our ambition for the future is clear: we will focus where the need is great, we will strengthen the international community we have already built, and we will continue to drive systemic change - ensuring that wounded, injured, and sick service personnel everywhere can find recovery through sport, rehabilitation, and the support of community."
Prince Harry landed in the UK on September 8, 2025 to attend the WellChild Awards 2025 and other charitable engagements on his four-day trip.
On the first day of his tour, the Duke also paid a poignant visit to the grave of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to mark her third death anniversary.
This visit marked Harry's 5th trip to the UK since last year, however, he met his father after nearly 20 months.