Prince Harry, Kate’s ‘secret’ meeting rumours become Meghan’s ‘nightmare’

Prince Harry and Princess Kate’s “secret” meeting rumours have reportedly became Meghan Markle’s "nightmare" as she “doesn’t trust” the Princess of Wales.
As per Radar Online report, the Duchess of Sussex has been trying all the methods to stop her husband from meeting Kate Middleton since she’s not on good terms with the Royal Family after leaving the UK.
A source told the media outlet, "The thought of them reconnecting is rather unthinkable for her. Seeing Kate and Harry together again – it’s Meghan’s idea of a nightmare.”
The insider added, "It’s not about not liking her, it’s about control of the narrative. Meghan doesn’t like people who will steal her thunder – not just the duchess, but Harry, as well. She doesn’t trust Kate, and she doesn’t want her influencing Harry while he’s back in the UK."
Harry, 40, has spent three days in this home country without Meghan, 44, and their kids. During the UK trip he met his cancer-stricken father King Charles III at Clarence House on Wednesday.
"Kate wants to see Harry in secret, and there have been messages between them. However, Meghan is laying down the law. She’s been very clear about what she expects of him while he’s over there. She’s protective and doesn’t want Harry reconnecting, sparking gossip," the tipster noted.
To note, the duke still remains estranged from his older brother, Prince William, as he did not get the chance to meet him.