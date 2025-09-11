Queen Letizia brings effortless charm to Madrid in embroidered black maxi dress 

Queen Letizia of Spain is giving tips for summer fashion to royal fans!
On Wednesday, September 10, the Spanish Queen stepped out to attend the “Women, Sport, and Society" symposium in Madrid.
For the event, the 52-year-old royal tuned heads in an elegant flowing embroidered black maxi dress by Antik Batik.
She paired her stunning dress with white espadrille wedges that added a summer-ready touch to her look.
The Queen completed her look with a chic white shoulder bag and understated hoop earrings, looking as ethereal as ever.
Following her appearance, the Spanish royal family took to their Instagram account to share glimpses into the Queen’s outing.
“The Queen attended the "Women, Sport, and Society" discussion today in Torrelodones (Madrid) for the charity basketball tournament "CHALLENGE 40 BASKET" against female genital mutilation and other forms of violence against women in Africa,” the palace shared.
They further added, “The main objective of this tournament is to raise funds for the NGO ‘Save a Girl Save a Generation,’ an organization that fights against female genital mutilation and other forms of violence against women in Africa.”
During the panel chaired by Queen Letizia, Asha Ismail, founder Save a Girl Save a Generation, also shared her story and struggle for the cause.
Queen Letizia of Spain has recently resumed her royal duties at the Palace in Madrid after enjoying summer holiday with husband King Felipe in August.