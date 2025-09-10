Royal Family reacts to Queen Letizia's powerful stand for women in Africa

Queen Letizia has returned to her public engagements with a meaningful move!
On Wednesday, September 10, Her Majesty attended a prestigious event aimed at raising awareness about the rights of women, particularly those in the African region who face challenges.
The royal program was organised on the occasion of the solidarity basketball tournament "CHALLENGE 40 BASKET" against female genital mutilation and other abuses to women in Africa.
Shortly after she made an appearance in Torrelodones (Madrid Community), the Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share a handful of glimpses from the royal affair.
"The sporting and solidarity event, aimed at over 40, will bring together fan teams and Spanish basketball legends, including former Real Madrid and Students players, and will offer a wide range of activities for the whole family, such as colloquiums, artisan markets, local gastronomy and children’s entertainment," the Royal Family stated in the caption.
They continued, "The main objective of this tournament is to raise funds for the NGO 'Save a Girl Save a Generation', an organization that fights against female genital mutilation and other forms of violence against women in Africa."
During the occasion, she also met the president of Save a Girl, Save a Generation, Asha Ismail, to discuss the non-profit organization's challenges and future strategies.
For those unaware, after returning from summer holidays with her husband, King Felipe VI, in August, Queen Letizia made her first solo appearance in Torrelodones.
However, the Spanish couple, who got married in 2004, last celebrated Carlos Alcaraz's historic US Open 2025 win and publicly extended a congratulatory message for the tennis star.