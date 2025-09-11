Kourtney Kardashian drops rare shot of son Rocky amid Travis Barker tour

Kourtney Kardashian treated fans to a rare glimpse of her baby son Rocky while joining husband Travis Barker on tour, marking one of the first times the couple has shared his face publicly.
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to offer a peek at her family’s life on tour with husband the Adam’s Song rapper.
In a shared post, she dropped a cheeky picture of their 22-month-old toddler around the grass, adding a blurry effect to the image over Rocky.
Kourtney also dropped an adorable snap of Rocky along with his father Barker, as they enjoyed an aquarium together.
Another photo showed a plush stuffed animal lounging on crisp hotel sheets.
Kourtney also added a photo of her son, Reign, 10, and Penelope, 13.
Penelope was spotted waiting quietly in an elevator, dressed in a chic white blouse paired with black-and-white polka-dot shorts.
On the other hand, Reign showed off his skateboarding moves in an empty parking lot.
She captioned the post, “Tour adventures : part 1.”
To note, Kourtney welcomes Penelope, Reign and son Mason, 15, with her ex Scott Disick.
Travis also shares son Landon, 21, daughter Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 26, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.