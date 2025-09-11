Royal Family shares major update after King Charles, Prince Harry meeting

The Royal Family has issued a significant update following King Charles’ long-awaited meeting with Prince Harry, marking a potential turning point in their strained relationship.
Buckingham Palace took to Instagram account to share a new update about Princess Anne's recent outing in Northern Ireland
Sharing the glimpses of the Princess Royal recent royal activity, the Palace stated in the caption, “The Princess Royal has been in Northern Ireland, where she joined a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle to meet extraordinary people invited in recognition of their public service.”
The palace noted, “Her Royal Highness also presented 106-year-old veteran, Norman Irwin, with a B.E.M. for his voluntary work in his hometown of Coleraine.”
They went on to share, “Norman joined up at the outbreak of the Second World War serving throughout the war and is the last living founding member of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.”
Notably, the royal family’s update came after King Charles and Prince Harry had a long-awaited meeting after 19 months.
The father-son duo reunited at Clarence House in London, their first face to face meeting since February 2024.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had a private tea with his son, the Duke of Sussex, during a visit to the royal residence that lasted about 50 minutes.