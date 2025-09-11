King Charles faces shocking blow after meeting Prince Harry

Public opinion of King Charles has greatly changed since he took over the role of the monarch, according to a new survey result, which came to light after he met Prince Harry.
According to new research, the support for the monarchy has hit a record low since the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) began noting public opinion almost 40 years ago.
As per a recent survey, people who believe in the importance of monarchy were 51 per cent in 2024, a stark difference from 86 per cent, which was recorded in 1983 for the British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey.
The survey findings came ahead of the state visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK.
King Charles will host the US leader at Windsor Castle from September 17 to 19, when Trump will be honoured with a ceremonial welcome and a state banquet.
According to the latest polling by NatCen, around one in three felt the monarchy was not important when asked last year, with 15 per cent now sharing the opinion of supporting the abolition of the monarchy.
In a new question, survey participants were asked to choose between keeping the monarchy or replacing it with an elected head of state.
The results showed that younger people were more likely to favour an elected head of state and that keeping the monarchy was a stance strongest among supporters of the Conservative and Reform UK parties (82 per cent and 77 per cent respectively).
In an accompanying blog, NatCen noted, "Support for the monarchy is strongest among older, right-leaning individuals, while those who favour an elected head of state tend to be younger and more left-leaning."
The survey result became public knowledge ahead of King Charles' highly anticipated reunion with Prince Harry in the UK for the first time in 19 months.
They met for tea at Clarence House and had a private discussion for 55 minutes. It was their first face-to-face meeting since February 2024, after the palace announced Charles' cancer treatment.