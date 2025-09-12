Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis heat up romance with private date night

Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Jim Curtis were spotted enjoying a cozy night out at an exclusive members-only club, as their blossoming romance shows no signs of slowing down.
On Wednesday night, the Friends alum and her boyfriend were spotted grabbing dinner at San Vicente West Village, a new exclusive members-only club in New York City.
Aniston was spotted outside the venue, looking elegant as usual for their dinner date.
The glamorous star served looks in a chic black dress, strappy heels, and sleek hairstyle.
On the other hand, Curtis was looking sharp in a midnight blue sweater, black trousers, and white sneakers.
Curtis has joined Aniston in New York as she promotes the new season of The Morning Show, even stepping out with her at the premiere on Tuesday.
Later in the evening, Curtis was also spotted sweetly watching Aniston posing on the red carpet from the far side with a small smile on his face.
Aniston has yet to go public with the relationship, but whispers about her and Curtis have swirled since July.
In July, they were spotted on a yacht as they vacationed together in Mallorca, Spain, with Bateman, his wife, and other friends.
She was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and later to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.