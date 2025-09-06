Jennifer Aniston spotted on romantic date night with beau Jim Curtis in NYC

Jennifer Aniston looked younger than ever as she enjoyed a low-key date night with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis.
The 56-year-old actress was seen heading out for dinner with her 50-year-old in New York City on Friday, September 5.
For the date night, Jennifer opted for a casual look as she slipped into a white tank top which she paired with a pale blue acid wash jeans with a large patch of darker denim running down the front of one leg.
The Morning Show star elevated her chic look with a slim beige jacket with long, wing-like cuffs that she left undone.
She completed her date night look with a black leather handbag and casual black flip flops, as younger as ever.
Jennifer kept her caramel-colored lock straight, cascading down her shoulders with minimal jewelry doing all the taking.
Meanwhile, Jim complimented the Friends actress in a dark brown shacket which he teamed up with a white T-shirt, dark trousers and white sneakers.
The wellness expert looked dapper in a thick salt-and-pepper beard as he walked with the assistance of a cane.
Jennifer Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017, first sparked romance rumors with Jim Curtis in July when they were seen looking cozy on a yacht in Mallorca.