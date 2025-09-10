Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis make red carpet debut at 'Morning Show' premiere

Jennifer Aniston made her red carpet glow even brighter at The Morning Show season 4 premiere, stepping out with new boyfriend Jim Curtis at her side.
On September 9, the Friends alum stepped out in New York City, to celebrate the fourth season of The Morning Show, along with her boyfriend Jim Curtis at the Museum of Modern Art for the premiere.
For the occasion, Aniston slipped into a chic black dress, gathered at the waist to highlight her silhouette, while posing alongside Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and Mark Duplass.
At the event, Curtis was seen grinning and standing along the side of the red carpet in casual all-black attire that included a sweater and casual black slacks.
His appearance at the premiere comes shortly after Aniston hinted at their relationship on Instagram.
Aniston and Curtis have been dating for a few months, with their first public sighting in July during a Mallorca yacht trip with friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that they are "casually dating and having fun" and have been "seeing each other for a few months now."
"They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work," the source said, referring to Curtis.
To note, The Morning Show season 4 premieres Wednesday, September 17 on Apple TV+.