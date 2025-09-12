Princess Beatrice steps out in black ensemble for emotional outing

Princess Beatrice cut a solemn figure in an all-black ensemble as she attended a 9/11 memorial event, paying tribute to the victims of the tragedy.
On Thursday, the Princess of York stepped out to attend an event commemorating the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York.
To mark the occasion, Beatrice donned a simple all black outfit that consisted of a double-faced Georgette shirtdress from Ralph Lauren.
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s daughter completed her elegant outfit with a pair of black buckled high heel shoes from Zara.
At the event, she was accompanied by other notable names at the Canary Wharf charity event put on by the global financial services giant BGC Group.
Beatrice mingled with guests including sports broadcaster Gabby Logan, representing Muscular Dystrophy, and singer Louise Redknapp, who supported Oasis Charity Touching Lives.
The royal was present in her role with the Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation, which funds important studies for commercial fisheries.
Princess Beatrice also raised funds to aid the fishermen “conduct collaborative fisheries research” and initiate education drives.
BGC hosts the annual gathering each year to raise the funds for charity in the honour of 658 Cantor Fitzgerald and 61 Euro Brokers who were lost during the terrorist attacks that struck the United States in 2001.