Sydney Sweeney battles fierce rival in intense first trailer for ‘Christy’

Brace yourself as Sydney Sweeney has brought the heat in intense Christy trailer!
On Thursday, September 12, the 27-year-old American actress took to Instagram to thrill her 25 million fans by unveiling the first trailer of her exciting new movie.
“this one’s for you, Christy. the @christy.movie trailer is finally here. see the film in theaters nov 7 #christymovie,” read the caption.
Christy is a biographical sports drama film based on the life of the former professional boxer Christy Martin.
The thrilling trailer begins with Christy (Sydney Sweeney) giving her best, training hard to become a boxer.
However, when she finally steps into the ring for her first face-off, a fierce battle with a competitive rival awaits, one who quickly takes the lead over her.
The buzz-worthy preview also highlights Christy’s brave journey to overcome challenges and rise as one of the best boxers.
Fans reaction:
Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming movie Christy’s intense trailer quickly grabbed fans’ attention, who instantly dropped their thoughts on it.
One of the fans wrote, “Looking forward to it.”
Another gushed, “All the hard work and dedication you put towards this film is everything we admire about you, and it shines through so beautifully.”
“AAAAAAAAAAAH!!!! I need to see this movie!!!!!” excitedly exclaimed a third.
Sydney Sweeney’s Christy release date:
Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming film Christy is slated to release on November 7, 2025.