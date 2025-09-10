Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried sizzle in first photos from 'The Housemaids' 

Sydney Sweeney and her new co-star, Amanda Seyfried, are set to thrill fans with their upcoming film, The Housemaids.
People magazine exclusively shared the first look of the thriller-mystery movie on Wednesday, September 10, featuring Euphoria star and Mamma Mia! actress in the leading roles.
Sweeney will be seen playing the character as Millie, a woman trying to escape her past and restart her life, while Seyfried and her It Ends With Us co-actor, Brandon Sklenar, portray the roles of wealthy hunters as Nina and Andrew.
The synopsis of the movie revolves around the complicated life of Millie, when things take a surprising turn and twists in her life.
Speaking about her new role, the Anyone But You actress said her new character is exactly "The type of character I love to play: complex, strong and with a little something up her sleeve."
"I can’t wait for fans to see how hard we all worked to bring The Housemaid to life," the Euphoria starlet added.
The director of The Housemaids, Paul Feig, who also produced Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's recently released film, A Simple Favor, hailed Sweeney and Seyfried's chemistry in the movie.
In addition to Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, the Another Simple Favor actor, Michele Morron, is also starring as Enzo, while Elizabeth Perkins played Andrew's hard-to-please mother's role.
To note, The Housemaids will premiere in theatres on December 19 this year.