Henry Cavill’s brutal ‘Highlander’ training injury results in major setback

Bad news alert for Henry Cavill and Highlander fans!
On Thursday, September 11, the Superman actor, who is currently undergoing training for his upcoming movie Highlander, suffered a brutal injury that has resulted in a shocking setback for the project.
While practicing swordfight scenes for the action-packed reboot of the ‘80s hit film Highlander, the 42-year-old British actor sustained a serious injury.
Currently, details of Cavill’s injury have not been revealed; however, it seems to be relatively serious as Amazon MGM is reportedly looking to postpone filming.
According to Deadline, filming for Highlander – which was originally supposed to kick off in Scotland this month – cannot begin until January 2026.
About Highlander:
Highlander Reboot, directed by Chad Stahelski and penned by Michael Finch – stars Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista and Max Zhang.
The original Highlander, released in 1986, starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery in lead roles, and revolved around the story of an ancient battle between immortal warriors across past and present timelines.
The film gained a huge following in the 1980s home video era, leading to multiple sequels, a beloved TV series, and a lasting fanbase.
It was directed by Russell Mulcahy and produced by Peter S. Davis and William N. Panzer.