Cillian Murphy drops bombshell on Voldemort role rumors in ‘Harry Potter’ series

It’s indeed an unhappy day for Cillian Murphy fans!
The beloved Harry Potter film franchise, based on J.K. Rowling’s series of books, has remained fan favorite for decades and is now set to be adapted into an HBO series.
For some time, it has been rumored that the 49-year-old Irish actor will be playing the iconic Voldemort in the upcoming new television series of Harry Potter.
However, during his latest interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Oppenheimer star broke his silence on the speculation and dismissed the rumors, breaking fans’ hearts.
When host Horowitz asked the actor about rumors that he could join the anticipated series as Voldemort, Murphy chuckled and denied the speculation, saying that while his children have shown him the buzz from fans who would like to see him play the Harry Potter villain, there was no truth to it.
“I don’t know anything about that,” he said, adding, “Also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does.”
Gushing over Fiennes – who played Voldemort in five of the right Harry Potter films – Cillian Murphy stated, “The man is an absolute acting legend, so good luck to whoever’s gonna fill those shoes.”
Cillian Murphy’s upcoming movie:
Cillian Murphy is set to appear on the big screens with his upcoming film Steve, slated to release on September 19, 2025.
In 2026, his post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple and epic crime drama film The Immortal Man will make it to the theatres.