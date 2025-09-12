Princess Anne issues apology for abruptly cancelling two public outings

Princess Anne left royal fans disheartened with an upsetting move.
On Thursday, September 11, the BBC reported that the 75-year-old Princess has issued a public apology after abruptly opting out of two key engagements.
The Princess Royal was scheduled to visit Northern Ireland to attend events in Holywood and south Belfast on Wednesday; however, her trip was forced to be cancelled due to technical issues with the aircraft she was supposed to fly in.
Anne’s spokesperson told that the Princess “apologised to any who were disappointed or inconvenienced as a result of the technical issues.”
They also shared that she hoped “to make arrangements to visit on another occasion.”
According to the outlet, some of the guests, who were supposed to meet Anne during the visit, were instead invited to a garden party at Hillsborough Castle later in the day.
Princess Anne’s apology comes just a day after she stole the spotlight with a grand helicopter arrival at a special event.
During her appearance, King Charles’s sister celebrated the milestone 175th anniversary of the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Anne landed on the field of Merchant Taylors' Schools for the big event, where her team allowed students to check out the chopper.
The educational institute thanked Anne for allowing students to tour her royal helicopter.