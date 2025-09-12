Selena Gomez, Benny enjoy double date with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' star

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco enjoyed a “double date” night with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star David Henrie and his wife, Maria Cahill.
The 26-year old actor shared details about the fun hangout with the romantic couple during a chat with PEOPLE.
He said, "We went on a double date not too long ago and with her and Benny, and that was fun. There was wine. There was good wine. Benny knows his wine, and he knows food, and we had a great time."
David also revealed that he has has chatted with Selena, 33, about her wedding with Benny, noting he's “really hoping we can make it” as he wants to support co-star on her big day.
The How I Met Your Mother alum added, “Yeah, they talked about our wedding experience, and then they've talked about just the process a bit. Because [there’s] so many different ways to go with a wedding these days, and so much that goes into it that [you’ve] got to know what you want.”
Selena and David first starred alongside each other on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012.
The duo is set to reprise their roles for season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
In the upcoming show, David stars as Justin Russo, Selena as Alex Russo, Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo.
The Disney series is set to release on Friday, September 12.