King Felipe celebrates historic milestone with powerful message

King Felipe has addressed the historic win of Spanish team in the 2025 Archery World Championship.
On 11 September 2025, Spanish players Elia Canales and Andrés Temiño won gold in the mixed recurve event and became “world champions for mixed team archery.”
The duo ended South Korea’s seven-title streak by beating An San and Kim Woo-jin.
His Majesty took to Instagram Stories following the historic milestone and appreciated the players.
Felipe reposted a post of Sports council and penned, “Spanish archery makes history at the Gwangju World Championships. First, Elia Canales and Andrés Temiño. won gold in the mixed recurve event, and just 24 hours later, Termiño was crowned world champion.”
He continued, “Thank you for providing us with these two unprecedented feats for Spanish sport! You are a source of pride.”
The original post read, “This is history! Elia Canales and Andrés Temiño are declared world champions for mixed team archery recurve! They beat the host Korea 6:2 and achieve Spain's first medal in a world cup archery in an Olympic mode. Congratulations, @retarco!”
King Felipe’s celebration comes after he visited the European Tactical Airlift Centre (ETAC) on Wednesday, September 10.
During the visit, he took a tour of the military facilities and participated in a tactical mission flight from Zaragoza Air Base to Ablitas Military Airport.