Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz conclude NYC getaway as they spotted leaving airport

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz concluded their New York City getaway as the rumoured couple was spotted at the airport.
Page Six reported that the pair was photographed at the New York City’s JFK airport together for a flight out of town on Thursday afternoon.
Harry and Zoë opted for casual looks as they prepped to board their flight.
The former One Direction singer went for street style look with a white button up and classic pair of denim jeans.
He was also wearing a pair of shades, purple cap while sporting a blue sweater on his shoulders.
On the other hand, Zoë donned an all-black outfit featuring a warm sweater and dark pants.
She was looking gorgeous in a pair of dark shades as she wore her signature braids pulled back with a headband.
While discussing their relationship, a source told the media outlet, “I feel like they’ve gone from 0-60. It’s so hard to date as a celebrity—Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything. [But] it’s very new and fresh, and they’re just having fun.”
The pair reportedly has “great chemistry, lots to talk about, and seem to be having fun together.”
To note, Harry and Zoë ignited dating rumors in late August when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in Rome.