Ed Sheeran finally releases brand-new album ‘Play’ packed with hits

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has officially released his brand-new studio album Play.
On Friday, September 12, the music icon dropped his eight studio album, featuring his latest single Camera.
This latest album starts the new chapter of Ed’s career as he concluded his Mathematics series.
His track Camera, featuring Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, also received a lot of love from fans.
A fan wrote on X, “Oh to have a hubby that loves you this much to write a song about you but also to cherish your privacy so much to keep them for yourselves!”
Another fan praised the new album, “WE LOVEEEE PLAY, THIS IS THE ÁLBUM OF THE YEAR it is masterpiece!”
“Love it! Knowing these moments reflect Ed and Cherry’s real memories, I can’t help but see Cherry in every scene with him,” a third showed support.
Ed’s highly-anticipated album featured following singles; Opening, Sapphire, Azizam, Old Phone, Symmetry, Camera, In Other Words, A Little More, Slowly, Don't Look Down, The Vow, For Always and Heaven.
Ed Sheeran promotes new album:
To promote his new album, Play, Ed Sheeran will perform a special livestreamed Tiny Desk concert from NPR’s offices on September 13.
He will also bring his The Loop Tour to Australia in early 2026, with grand concerts in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.