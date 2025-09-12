Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry's surprise visit to Ukrain

Royal Family has released the first statement after Prince Harry landed in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.
The Duke of Sussex spent the day in the capital Kyiv with his Invictus Games Foundation after receiving an invitation by the Ukraine government.
On Friday, September 12, Buckingham Palace shared a video on Instagram showcasing the Royal Household’s preparations for welcoming a Head of State.
The clip was accompanied by a caption, which read, “Ever wondered how The Royal Household prepare to welcome a Head of State to the UK? Keep an eye on @TheRoyalFamily over the next few days as we go behind-the-scenes with different teams across Windsor Castle.”
“The Royal Mews play a crucial role in a State Visit, transporting the visiting Head of State in style to the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. Watch how The Mews prepare their horses and carriages for the occasion… Keep an eye on @TheRoyalFamily for more behind-scenes preparations or head to The Royal Family on YouTube for the full film,” the message further read.
The Palace’s latest video has been released in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the United Kingdom.
Donald and his wife Melania Trump will land in the UK on Tuesday, September 16 and they will conclude the trip on Thursday, September 18.