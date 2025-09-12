Prince Harry concludes his UK trip with emotion confession on 'feeling lost'

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has reportedly left the UK on an emotional message after a successful 4-day trip.
Harry who landed in the UK on September 8, 2025, to attend the WellChild Awards and other charitable events has made a life-changing advice on the last day of his trip.
On Thursday, September 11, the 40-year-old visited the Diana Awards charity, where he gave a fruitful advice to young people feeling isolated and lost.
While speaking on the importance of mental and emotional wellbeing, Harry noted, “If you are a young person, you can sometimes feel lost or isolated from the group, but I promise you there is nothing wrong with you.”
These words of affirmation from the Duke came just a day after he reunited with his cancer-stricken dad King Charles at Clarence in London.
In much anticipated reunion after nearly 20 months of their last meeting in 2024, Harry reportedly enjoyed tea together over a conversation at the Royal residence.
Prince Harry's visit to his ailing father is being considered as one of the significant move from the Duke to make peace with the Monarch and rest of the Royal Family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.
The couple severed their ties with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton by making public jabs at them in bombshell interviews and Netflix series.
In 2023, Harry weakened his relationship with the Royal Family even more with the release of his controversial memoir, Spare.