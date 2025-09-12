Charli XCX, George Daniel gear up for second wedding in Sicily

Charli XCX and husband George Daniel have kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations in Sicily, where the couple is set to host a second star-studded ceremony after their London nuptials earlier this year.
The Apple singer and The 1975 drummer, 35, first tied the knot in a ceremony attended by about 20 close friends and family members at Hackney Town Hall in London on Saturday, July 19.
Following the marriage ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that the intimate celebration would be followed by a second, much larger wedding in Sicily, Italy.
Now, Charli took to her Instagram account to share a post with the location set to Sicily, Italy, on Thursday, September 11.
She captioned the post, "bellaaaaaaaaaaaaa.”
In a shared post, Charli dropped a carousel of images and videos along with her husband in Sicily.
Charli and George were joined in Sicily by a circle of friends, including Matty Healy’s fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel, influencer Devon Lee Carlson, art director Liam Moore, filmmaker Drew Pearce, and designer Georgia May Somary.
The group was seen strolling through the streets and taking in local art, while a video captured the newlyweds-to-be joyfully dancing in a grand ballroom.
To note, Charli and Daniel said "I do" in London with Charli's parents and Daniel's bandmates Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann marked the attendance.