Inside King Charles' decision to pick Clarence House for Prince Harry reunion

For the much-awaited meeting with Prince Harry, King Charles chose Clarence House as a backdrop for their reunion due to a significant reason.
As per Hello Magazine, the meeting took place at Clarence House as it is the primary residence of King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, and it is a private home for them than Buckingham Palace, which is the "administrative headquarters of the Monarch" and more of a "working building, according to the royal website.
It is also suggested that the British Monarch’s choice reflected a desire for peace and privacy, making it a fitting spot for Harry’s first meaningful visit with his father since his brief trip after the King’s cancer diagnosis last February.
Additionally, King Charles hasn't shifted to Buckingham Palace just yet, as it is going through extensive renovations until 2027, as revealed in the palace's annual Sovereign Grant report last year.
The source mentioned that the building site probably wouldn't give them the complete privacy that they'd like for such an important moment.
Notably, the Duke of Sussex paid a four-day visit to the UK on a series of engagements including the Wellchild Awards and an appearance at the Diana Award.
During the trip, Harry and Charles met for "a private tea" that lasted for just 50-minutes as Buckingham Palace also confirmed it later.