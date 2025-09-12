Meghan Markle approves Prince Harry's surprise decision shortly after UK visit

Prince Harry reportedly sought Meghan Markle’s blessing before making the emotional trip to Ukraine, with the Duchess of Sussex said to have been “fully supportive” of her husband’s decision to stand in solidarity with the war-torn nation.
As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex asked both his wife and the UK Government for clearance before making his surprise trip to Ukraine after the UK trip.
Harry revealed that during an impromptu meeting in New York with Olga Rudnieva, the founder of the Superhumans Trauma Centre, she encouraged him to travel to Kyiv as the best way to show support.
"I had to check with my wife and the British Government to make sure it was OK," he said.
As soon as he got Meghan and officials in London approval, Harry received a formal invitation from the Ukrainian Government and travelled to the capital, which came under Russian missile fire last weekend.
The visit comes after Harry’s April trip to western Ukraine, where he toured the Superhumans centre for amputees.
Now in Kyiv with his Invictus Games team, he is promoting rehabilitation for war-injured troops.
Sharing about his program, Prince Harry said to the Guardian, "We cannot stop the war, but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process.”
He added, "We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through.”
Harry mentioned, "We have to keep it in the forefront of people's minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on."
The Duke travelled to Ukraine shortly after a four-day stay in the UK, during which he met King Charles for the first time in 19 months and attended several charity events, including the WellChild Awards.