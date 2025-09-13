Jennifer Aniston opens up about past-life ties to another celebrity

Jennifer Aniston shared a surprising revelation about her past life, disclosing which celebrity she claims to have been connected to in a previous incarnation.
While conversing with her longtime pal Drew Barrymore on her talk show on Friday, the Friends actress disclosed that she was told by Shirley MacLaine, her Rumor Has It costar, that they were related in a past life.
“She believes that we were a mother and daughter in a previous lifetime and I think it's why we have such we had such an instant bond. She just fantastic,” Aniston said.
Aniston has shared that she senses a strong link to previous incarnations, including memories of being a harem girl in Turkey, an ancient performer, and a Muslim gypsy in Spain, as well as living in the mythical city of Atlantis long ago.
Barrymore then called MacLaine, “Hi Drew and hi Jen it's so great to see you there,” said Shirley.
Shirley stated, “I just wanted to tell you, Jen. I'll never forget how professional you were during the time we were making Rumor Has It. You were really wonderful to work with. I wanna tell you congratulations from 20 years ago.”
Aniston then responded, “Oh my god, that really was a, that's a surprise.”
Barrymore asked, “Can I ask what moved you about that so much?”
Aniston shed tears from her eyes while recalling another notable moment with Shirley when The Morning Show star's dog Norman died in 2011.