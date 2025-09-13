Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston fuels anticipation for ‘Morning Show’ S4 with sweet BTS clip

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘The Morning Show’ is set to premiere its fourth season this month

Jennifer Aniston is a pro at creating buzz and building excitement!

To amp up anticipation among fans for the upcoming Season 4 of her hit drama TV series The Morning Show, the iconic Friends actress dropped a fun video on Instagram on Friday, September 12.

“NY I [love] YOU,” she captioned alongside the clip.

The delightful video featured several exciting behind-the-scenes moments from the set and promotional venture, making fans thrilled.

Opening with Aniston and her co-star and friend Reese Witherspoon playing with puppies, the video also showed the duo memorizing their lines together, enjoying drinks on set, and giving a glimpse into the We’re the Millers actress’s luxurious dressing room.

It also featured glimpses from Jennifer Aniston’s new appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the fun back-stage moments.

The clip also highlighted the loving bond between the Murder Mystery actress and Witherspoon.

Fans reaction:

Jennifer Aniston’s die-hard fans wasted no time in gushing over their favorite star and her delightful video, with one writing, “JEN WE [love] YOU.”

“Awwww! Can’t wait for this new season!!” another expressed.

Meanwhile, a third swooned, “Only you could make NYC feel this cozy and chic at the same time.”

Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show Season 4 release date:

The Morning Show Season 4 starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is slated to release on September 17, 2025.

