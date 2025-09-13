Jennifer Aniston fuels anticipation for ‘Morning Show’ S4 with sweet BTS clip

Jennifer Aniston is a pro at creating buzz and building excitement!
To amp up anticipation among fans for the upcoming Season 4 of her hit drama TV series The Morning Show, the iconic Friends actress dropped a fun video on Instagram on Friday, September 12.
“NY I [love] YOU,” she captioned alongside the clip.
The delightful video featured several exciting behind-the-scenes moments from the set and promotional venture, making fans thrilled.
Opening with Aniston and her co-star and friend Reese Witherspoon playing with puppies, the video also showed the duo memorizing their lines together, enjoying drinks on set, and giving a glimpse into the We’re the Millers actress’s luxurious dressing room.
It also featured glimpses from Jennifer Aniston’s new appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the fun back-stage moments.
The clip also highlighted the loving bond between the Murder Mystery actress and Witherspoon.
Fans reaction:
Jennifer Aniston’s die-hard fans wasted no time in gushing over their favorite star and her delightful video, with one writing, “JEN WE [love] YOU.”
“Awwww! Can’t wait for this new season!!” another expressed.
Meanwhile, a third swooned, “Only you could make NYC feel this cozy and chic at the same time.”
Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show Season 4 release date:
The Morning Show Season 4 starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is slated to release on September 17, 2025.