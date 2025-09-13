Princess Kate breaks royal protocol with playful response to ‘no’

Princess Kate proved quick on her feet with a witty comeback after being told “no” during a packed royal engagement.
The Princess of Wales responded with a clever remark after schoolchildren spiritedly told her “no” while she extended her visit at Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk to meet the public.
On Thursday, she stepped out for a solo visit to the family-operated weaving mill, which aimed to showcase Britain's textile heritage and industry careers.
While concluding her tour of the historic textile facility she acknowledged the patient crowd gathered outside the building.
She expressed gratitude to those who had waited, telling them, "Thank you for waiting. I saw you when I came in, and I wanted to say hello, because you have been waiting very patiently."
During the meeting she asked the pupils about their return to education, asking, "Is it nice being back at school?"
The students responded with a cheerful, unified “No!” prompting Kate to mirror them with her own “No!”, sending the group into laughter.
Kate quipped, "That must have meant you had a really good holiday!"
After one student said, “Kind of,” the princess mirrored the words and then carried on greeting other attendees.
At her outing, Kate had a warm engagement with other members of the public who were there to meet her.