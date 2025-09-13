Queen Margrethe awards prestigious Rungstedlund Prize in new engagement

Queen Margrethe made a delightful appearance today.
On Friday, September 12, the Danish Royal Family took to Instagram to share an update about the former Queen’s new engagement, for which she visited Karen Blixen Museum.
During her latest outing, King Frederik X’s mother awarded the prestigious 2025 Rungstedlund Prize to a talented author, Ida Jessen.
“Author Ida Jessen is the recipient of the Rungstedlund Prize 2025. The prize is awarded in recognition of a significant writing in the great Nordic storytelling tradition,” read the caption.
They continued, “The Rungstedlund Prize was presented today Friday by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe at a ceremony at the Karen Blixen Museum.”
Furthermore, the Royals briefed about the museum’s background, sharing that Karen Blixen founded the Rungstedlundfonden in 1958 and donated her home and her writing rights with the desire that the place should be run for cultural purposes and to preserve the nature as a bird sanctuary.
“In 1991, the Karen Blixen Foundation opened the Museum, and since then, the Rungstedlund Prize has annually honored cultural personalities, who have continued the spirit of Blixen in various ways,” they added.
The Royals of Denmark also mentioned previous recipients of the esteemed prize that included Meryl Streep, Suzanne Brøgger, Inger Christensen, Tom Buk-Swienty, Puk Damsgård and Anja C. Andersen.