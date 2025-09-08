Queen Margrethe uncovers Viking legacy during her royal visit to exhibition

Queen Margrethe is exploring the last Viking ship during her prestigious visit to the ship exhibition.
The 85-year-old former Queen of Denmark made an appearance at the Holbæk Museum on Saturday, September 6.
Shortly after her tour, the Danish Royal Family turned to their Instagram account on Monday, September 8, to share the exclusive glimpses from the event.
"Perhaps the last Viking ship was the starting point of Her Majesty Queen Margrethe's visit to the Holbæk Museum on Saturday, where Her Majesty saw the exhibition "The last Viking ship? - a presentation of Gislingebåden," they began caption.
During the visit, Her Majesty was introduced to the hostile boat, which was founded in 1993 on a field by the Lammefjord, and was told of the brief transition between the Viking times and the Middle Ages.
Danish Family further explained, "The ship is one of the world's best-preserved rock-built boats and offers a unique insight into everyday life at Holbæk Fjord, where it was used to transport people, fish and goods."
"After many years of conservation work, Gislingebåden can now be experienced in its full form. The planks have been restored and installed using advanced techniques that have preserved the boat's original look," they concluded.
This update of Queen Margrethe comes after she attended an event at a museum in Aarhus in August this year.