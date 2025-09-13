‘Big Little Lies’ S3: Everything to know about cast, plot and release date

Big Little Lies will return to small screens, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled!
Recently, Deadline reported that Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon’s psychological dark comedy drama TV series is officially in the works at HBO for season 3.
Since Big Little Lies wrapped its second season in 2019, talks of another installment became a major focus for fans, as several cast members, including Kidman, Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz, voiced interest in returning.
And now, with the Mr. & Mrs. Smith executive producer and showrunner Francesca Sloane joining the production, the show has finally been put into action.
Here’s everything we know so far about Big Little Lies Season 3.
Big Little Lies Season 3 cast:
According to Variety, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are set to reprise their roles in the third season of Big Little Lies. However, an official cast list has not been revealed yet.
It is worth mentioning that in the past years, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz, have expressed interest in coming back.
Big Little Lies Season 3 plot:
Big Little Lies Season 3 will be based on Liane Moriarty’s upcoming sequel, which is scheduled to release in 2026.
The story will jump forward in time, showing the women as moms of teenagers, Deadline reported.
"I think it's a credit to Liane Moriarty, too, who wrote the original book. And she's written another book that season 3 will be based on. It's a pretty good collection of talent,” told series creator David E. Kelley to PEOPLE in June 2025.
Big Little Lies Season 3 release date:
While the official release date of Big Little Lies Season 3 has not been revealed, but the book it’s based on will be released in 2026.