King Carl, Princess Victoria make joint appearance at key seminar

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria spent a joyful day gaining new insights.
On Friday, September 12, the Swedish Royal Family dropped a delightful update about the monarch and the Crown Princess on Instagram, sharing that the father-daughter duo stepped out together to attend a key seminar.
Alongside a carousel of photographs from their latest visit, the Royals noted that the King and his daughter visited the National Antiquary Office, where they attended a seminar on a significantly important topic.
“How is the Swedish cultural heritage protected in the event of a crisis or war? This issue was raised earlier this week at a seminar at the National Antiquary Office that the King and the Crown Princess attended,” read the caption.
They continued, “After the seminar at @raa_se they visited @historiska where employees talked about the museum's work related to preparedness and crisis management.”
For the joint engagement, the future Queen of Sweden looked sophisticated in a green and black patterned dress, with her hair tied in a knot.
Meanwhile, the King wore a grey suit with white shirt and paired it with black shoes.
The gallery also showed King Carl Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria touring the museum, closely examining the historic pieces that were on display.